‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Fan Gives Piranha Plant the Perfect ‘Naruto’ Opening

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently updated with the first downloadable character to its roster, Pirahna Plant from the Mario Bros. series, and fans have been absolutely in love with how well the character has been integrated into the roster despite seeming like such a wacky pick.

One Smash Bros. fan loved the character so much that they have given it a full anime opening paralleling one of the Naruto‘s series most popular opening theme sequences. You can check it out in the video above.

Taking both visual and musical cues from Naruto: Shippuden‘s sixteenth opening theme sequence, YouTube user Lucbomber (who you can find at the link here) crafted an impressive anime style opening for the new fan-favorite addition to the game. There’s an incredible amount of attention to detail paid here as Lucbomber mirrors many of the Naruto opening’s scenes and actions.

The one that stands out the most is definitely the running sequence in the middle of the video. In the original opening, it’s a young Naruto who struggles to run at first until he grows up more and more and gets faster, ultimately ending with the full Nine-Tailed chakra powered form. In LucBomber’s version, the Piranha Plant picks up speed until it gets its own “chakra boost” as it glows with the Smash Ball.&

For those unfamiliar with the original opening, Naruto: Shippuden‘s sixteenth opening is one of the most highly regarded in the entire series. Beginning at around episode 380 of the series and running until episode 400 or so, the sixteenth opening theme is titled “Silhouette” and is performed by KANA-BOON. This opening features a running theme of Obito and Madara Uchiha’s growth and struggle, ending with Naruto extending an olive branch to Obito. It’s essentially the same here, with Bowser Jr. standing in for the Uchihas.

Pirahna Plant was a free limited release DLC character for fans who registered copies of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before January 31, but will be available for purchase at a later date. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.