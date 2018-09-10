‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Drops Explosive New Trailer

Sword Art Online is about to make a big comeback, and fans can get a better look at its third season if they’d like. A brand-new trailer for the the upcoming season has gone live, and the explosive trailer feature lots of Kirito and plenty more screaming.

Oh, and Alice is looking pretty dang adorable. If the show can pull off its debut of Eugeo, there will be nothing standing in its way of Sword Art Online: Alicization.

As you can see below, the lengthy new trailer shows a younger version of Kirito living alongside two newcomers in a lush, colorful world. Fans are shown Eugeo, a younger boy with blond hair, as he takes an axe to a tree. They meet up with a girl readers will know as Alice for a picnic, but things don’t stay that serene for good.

“Sword Art Online: Alicization” TV anime PV2 featuring the OP/ED themes by LiSA and Eir Aoi. Broadcast begins October 6th (A-1 Pictures) //t.co/LYDk0Udy5H//t.co/0W13wqICOf pic.twitter.com/mOwWg2iF88 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) September 10, 2018

Fans have plenty to panic over when the trailer’s tone shifts, moving into a much darker state. Alice is captured by some surly guards, leaving Kirito and Eugeo to search for her. As the trailer continues, fans get a better idea of the situation Kirito has found himself in, and it seems he’s in yet another virtual world. The older character fans have come to know is seen in and out of the trailer, prompting fans to speculate how the gifted gamer wound up in another VRMMORPG.

So, what do you think about this new trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.