Sword Art Online: Alicization Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Release Details

Sword Art Online‘s third season is now kicking off the second half of its Alicization arc with War of Underworld, but soon the series will have a brand new way to explore the first half of the intense season. Aniplex of America announced during its panel at Anime NYC that along with a home video release of The Promised Neverland‘s first season, they will also be releasing a Blu-ray for Sword Art Online: Alicization’s first 24 episodes. Gearing up for a release on April 21, 2020, this Blu-ray set includes the 24 episodes of Alicization’s first arc and the special 18.5 recap episode.

Right Stuf will be exclusively selling this collection, which includes both the Japanese-language original and English dubbed release. Featuring audio commentary along with extras like a special booklet, illustration card set, a CD of the original soundtrack, and exclusive promotional card, this set will run interested fans $249.98 USD. You can find more details at the link here.

If you have yet to catch the latest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Although it’s currently unconfirmed as of this writing, the home video release of the series in Japan featured a correction over a censored episode in the original broadcast.

The tenth episode of the series features a pivotal moment in which Eugeo breaks the taboo index in order to save his pupil from a sexual assault, and the broadcast version of the episode was censored in streaming services as well. While the full scene does not depict nudity, it does feature some more disturbing imagery. But if you want to get the full experience of the series, the home video release would most likely be the proper avenue.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

