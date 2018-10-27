‘Sword Art Online’ Preview Teases A Bloody Kirito Battle

Sword Art Online has introduced some interesting elements of its new virtual world Kirito finds himself in, but the end of the last episode puts Kirito in a pretty tough situation.

He’s going to have to figure out how things work quickly as Kirito and Eugeo find themselves in a bloody battle with some goblins. The preview for Episode 4 of the series teases things going South pretty fast, too.

In the last episode, Kirito figured out a little more information as to how he’ll be able to translate his sword skills in this new virtual world. But with Selka kidnapped by goblins in the End Mountaints, Kirito’s going to test them much quicker than he had realized. The preview for the next episode shows Kirito battling much like fans have seen in previous seasons, but he’s just too weak here.

Not only that, but he has to worry about Selka and Eugeo, who has been so scared he froze in the middle of Selka’s rescue. It seems the battles in this world shouldn’t be taken too lightly either as both Kirito and Eugeo are bloodied in some way. Eugeo might have taken more damage, as he seems in a bad place in the preview though.

Fans are definitely going to be waiting to see Kirito’s first big battle in this new world. Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”