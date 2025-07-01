My Hero Academia Artist Celebrates Season 2 With Special Promo

My Hero Academia has officially brought its prequel spinoff anime series to an end with the rest of the ending Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the artist behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is going all out to celebrate its renewal with a special new artwork highlighting Koichi Haimawari. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes finally made its anime debut earlier this Spring long after its manga run came to an end, and fans have been asking for it to get its official adaptation due for a long time. It’s because this series shows off a whole new side of hero world not seen in the main series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was such a hit with fans with its debut season this Spring that it was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a second season. Officially announced to be in the works following the Season One finale, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be coming back for Season 2 sometime next year. To help celebrate the anime’s renewal, original series illustrator Betten Court took to social media to share an awesome new look at The Crawler. Check it out below:

What to Know for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Following the end of the first season, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes confirmed it’s going to be returning for Season 2 sometime next year. While a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, it has been confirmed that the new season will be streaming exclusively in Crunchyroll when it premieres. It’s also where you can catch up with all of the episodes released so far in both Japanese and English language audio. As for the potential staff and cast for the coming season, that has yet to be revealed as of this time either.

Originally written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, the first season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film. The scripts were provided by Yosuke Kuroda, character designs were provided by Takahiko Yoshida, Yukihiro Watanabe served as art director, Haruko Nobori handled color design, and the music was composed by Yuki Hayashi (who carries over from the main My Hero Academia TV anime series). It was a staff that provided some big moments across the debut season, so now fans can hope to see the staff return for its future episodes.

© H. Furuhashi, BETTEN. C, K. Horikoshi/SHUEISHA, Vigilante Project

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Now that the prequel anime series ending its run ahead of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, it’s time to get ready for My Hero Academia‘s main TV anime series to end its own run as well. My Hero Academia will be officially coming to an end with the debut of its eighth season, now scheduled for a debut sometime this October. The new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits, and it’s currently where you can find the first seven seasons if you wanted to take the time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The anime will also be hosting a special panel during Anime Expo 2025 this week to tease more of what’s coming from the final season, so fans might be getting some big updates for it all soon enough.