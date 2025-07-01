Gundam GQuuuuuuX’s Ending Theme Secretly Spoils Series Finale

The final episode of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX dropped many major revelations. Among these revelations are that Shuji is the final big bad, Amuro Ray’s soul is in the Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Sayla Mass returns as the new leader of Zeon, and Machu is not a natural redhead. However, it turns out the show’s ending theme was hiding the series’ last moments this whole time. The final minutes of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX feature Machu and Nyaan, both surviving the events of the series, hanging out on a beach. It’s an optimistic endpoint for both characters, having grown up and matured throughout the show.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s ending theme features “I Don’t Really Care” from Hoshimachi Suisei, which plays over a montage of Machu and Nyaan in a cluttered room. The girls do several mundane things, including doing chores, combing their hair, putting on nail polish, and taking a nap. The ending theme finishes with the girls performing karaoke in the room. Fans discovered that all the items the girls have on the beach in the finale, including their bags, chairs, umbrella, and clothes, are in the same room showcased in the ending theme. With this added context, the ending theme is now implied to happen after the series climax.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s Ending Theme Reveals The Characters’ Fates

When the ending video was first revealed, many fans initially speculated that the ending was foreshadowing a Yuri relationship with Machu and Nyaan. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX aired directly after the previous Gundam show, The Witch from Mercury, which featured a Yuri romance as its focal point. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX and The Witch from Mercury also share a female protagonist with red hair, which is why fans speculated the newer series will have similar Yuri elements. Machu and Nyaan also shared an intimidate hug in the Gundam GQuuuuuuX‘s pilot, lending credence to the Yuri fan theory. However, it becomes quickly apparent that Machu had strong romantic feelings for Shuji, making the latter’s heel turn hurt all the more. Nyaan would also fall for Shuji, leading to a classic Gundam love triangle.

Nonetheless, the connection between the series finale and the “I Don’t Really Care” ending hints that the two girls are living together. After stopping Kycilia Zabi’s Yomagn’tho machine and preventing Shuji from slaying an alternate universe Lalah Sune, the two girls go on the run. The final shot of the show is them on Earth, implying the girls are probably living in the same building as the room we see in the ending. While Machu expresses wanting to see Shuji again after stopping him and sharing a kiss, some fans believe the ending theme and series finale hint that Machu and Nyaan are a couple living together. Many people interpret their living arrangement as a hint at their romance, yet the series never specifies what their relationship is.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX began with Machu and Nyaan meeting for the first time. Machu even got in a mobile suit for the sake of Nyaan. The two girls would end up separating and even fight on opposite sides in the penultimate episode. But they soon made up and teamed up to face Shuji and his Kaiju-sized Gundam. Even if their relationship isn’t strictly romantic, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX emphasizes the importance of female bonds. Given how women-focused The Witch from Mercury and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance are, the franchise appears to be going with a more female-centered future. Given the franchise’s sometimes problematic portrayal of female characters, especially in the 80s and 90s, this move forward is a breath of fresh air for the brand.

