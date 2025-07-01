The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Drops First Look at Premiere: Watch

The Rising of the Shield Hero is going to be making its highly anticipated comeback for Season 4 as one of the many new anime premiering for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with the preview for its big premiere. The Rising of the Shield Hero might not have as much attention on it as it did back when the anime first premiered years ago, but the series has been winding up towards a huge conflict building on the horizon either way as Naofumi has more trouble on his hands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end of the third season left things on a huge cliffhanger as Raphtalia unknowingly sparked a massive conflict against her home country, and now Naofumi and his party now need to head to that country to see what’s going on. While the beast folk generally look more favorably on the Shield Hero, it’s also going to be a place filled with potential new foes. Now we can check out what’s coming next with the promo for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 1 in the video below.

Play video

How to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Episode 1 is titled “Siltvelt” and will be making its debut in Japan on July 9th as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside their debut (it’s also where you can catch up with the first three seasons). The preview for the episode begins to tease it as such, “As he prepares for the battle against the soon-to-be-revived Four Spirits, ‘Phoenix,’ the Shield Hero, Naofumi Iwatani, confronts the Three Heroes in order to combine their powers and reach a settlement. However, due to a misunderstanding, Raphtalia is perceived as intending to inherit the throne… and her life is targeted by an assassin from a country called Q’ten Lo”

The synopsis continues with, “To settle things with Q’ten Lo, Naofumi visits Siltvelt, the only demi-human country with a ferry. They are warmly welcomed by the demi-humans who worship the Shield Hero, but Siltvelt is not a monolithic place, and there are those who do not welcome Naofumi and his companions. Q’ten Lo is also experiencing political instability, and Raphtalia is elevated to the banner of revolution. Will Naofumi be able to become the guiding light for his companions in this extremely chaotic situation?”

Kinema Citrus

What to Know for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4

Hitoshi Haga will be returning from the anime’s third season to direct The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 for Kinema Citrus. Keigo Koyonagi will also be returning for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 to handle the scripts for the series, Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu and Masahiro Suwa will be handling the character designs, Takanori Yamamoto will be serving as assistant director, and Kevin Penkin will be composing the music once more. The new ending theme for the season is titled “Eien ni Ikkai no” as performed by Chiai Fujikawa, and the new opening theme is titled “Resolution,” as performed by MADKID.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 will also feature a returning voice cast from the first three season, but will also feature new additions such as the recently announced Takeo Otsuka as Werner and Jiro Saito as Jaralis. It’s just one of the big anime franchises returning for new episodes this Summer specifically, so fans are going to want to keep an eye on how it all develops as everything is going to be competing for attention over the next few months.