Sword Art Online: Alicization Midseason Premiere Reviews Surface Online

With the second half of Sword Art Online’s third season closer than ever to dropping, some fans have apparently had the chance to catch the first two episodes early, letting the world know just how they felt about the premiere installments! The season, which will shine the spotlight on Alice more now that Kirito is in a coma, is titled “War of Underworld” and promises to further explore the virtual world where dying in the game means dying in the real world. Luckily, it seems as if those who have seen the first two episodes are generally positive, hinting at good things to come for those fans who have been waiting for this next arc of Sword Art Online to begin!

A Reddit Thread has managed to deliver a number of reviews from fans, in certain countries, that caught the episodes early, showing that the further adventures of Kirito, Alice, and the other denizens of Sword Art Online are delivering the goods with these brand new episodes:

The world of Sword Art Online has relied on its ability to create settings that rely on MMORPG style environments, placing characters into interesting scenarios where their avatars dictate whether or not they’ll manage to see the next day’s sunrise. Kirito, in the initial season, finds himself in the digital world thanks to the latest video game console, NERV Gear. The Gear allows the game to feel real for those inside, which is unfortunate when the rules of the game are changed to make it life and death!

With each season, the rules change, as well as the games themselves, sometimes entering not just entirely new worlds but new game styles to boot. For example, while the first season set up a “World of Warcraft” style environment, the subsequent world of Gun Gale was more along the lines of Call of Duty.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told. This October, Sword Art Online: Alicization will return with its second arc, “War Of Underworld“.