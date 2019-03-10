‘Sword Art Online’ Reveals New Opening Theme

Sword Art Online: Alicization is gearing up for the finale of its first 24 episode run, and it is going out with a bang as the series has unveiled a new opening theme sequence to highlight the action packed final four episodes of this cour.

Kicking off the Alicization Uniting phase of the Alicization arc, the new opening theme features a ton of new imagery that fans will be looking forward to seeing in the series proper. You can watch it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Opening for the last 4 episodes of the Alicization Anime 2nd cour pic.twitter.com/Gd5HF2OLzH — SAO Wikia (@sao_wikia) March 9, 2019

The new opening theme sequence features the same song, “Resister” as performed by ASCA, but features all new visuals. Episode 21 features a major battle between Kirito and a brainwashed Eugeo, and after this fight the “Uniting” phase of the Alicization arc begins. After fighting up the 100 floors of the Central Cathedral to get to Administrator, Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice are finally all back on the same side.

The new opening theme teases their fight against Administrator and the forms it will take. Not only will they have to face off against a giant golden mech of some sort, they’ll be battling Administrator herself. Her biggest character trait thus far is that she’s unapologetically nude when confronting these three, and there’s a tease that she’ll have a fully nude sword fight with Kirito. So fans are definitely waiting to see where the third season of the series will go until it reaches the end of its second cour in April.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!