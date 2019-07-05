Sword Art Online Alicization To Share New Teaser At Anime Expo

Arguably the most popular anime series focusing on a massively multiplayer online role playing game, Sword Art Online is not just celebrating its tenth anniversary with several releases, its also hitting the red carpter of Anime Expo in style with a panel featuring the creative minds, and voices, behind the franchise. Sword Art Online’s current season, titled Alicization, follows both the “Human Empire” arc as well as the upcoming “War of Underworld” story line which will arrive in October. Though employing a brieft hiatus between the two halves of the series, fans are still as hungry as ever to see where the MMORPG franchise takes Kirito and friends next.

Twitter Account SAO Wiki shared the news that the latest season of Sword Art Online will be receiving a teaser trailer for its upcoming episode run, as well as having a livestream of its panel to boot:

The SAO stage at Anime Expo 2019 to get a livestream. New Alicization teaser video to be unveiled during the event.

Participating at the stage: Director Ono Manabu, Character Designer/Chief Animation Director Adachi Shingo, and others.

This latest season of SAO has found Kirito placed into a brand new virtual world, struggling with some health issues after a vicious attack in the real world. Though a master of the game in his initial outing, Alicization shows the new hero facing off against new challenges and not wearing his usual “Black Swordsman” regalia. Whether or not Kirito will manage to make it to the top level of the tower in the world of Alicization and/or make his way back to the real world is yet to be seen but perhaps this upcoming teaser will give us some clues!

What do you think will be shown in the soon to be released teaser trailer for Sword Art Online? What other big announcements are you hoping to drop during the livestreaming Anime Expo panel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.