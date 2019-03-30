‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Announces Hiatus, Will Resume in October

Before its newest season began, there were early reports that Sword Art Online: Alicization would be one of the longest seasons in the series thus far. The arc in the original light novels is the longest in the series to date, so reports emerged that the anime adapting this hefty story would run for four cours of episodes, meaning somewhere around 48 episodes long.

While that has not necessarily been confirmed, the third season of the series will indeed continue. But Sword Art Online: Alicization announced it will be taking a hiatus, and resuming its new episodes later this year.

The series announced that the Alicization season of the series will be continuing with the “War of Underworld” arc. Not much is known about the anime’s interpretation of the arc, but it will begin at an unannounced date this October. The third season of the series was left on a huge cliffhanger with the finale episode of the Alicization Rising arc.

Episode 24 of the series saw the complete downfall of the Underworld as fans know it, and that Kirito’s final struggle is clearly not over as both the virtual and real worlds have been put in danger. But the final moments of the climactic finale tease that Kirito may have a new way out of this madness. But fans won’t see the series continue this story until October, unfortunately.

If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

