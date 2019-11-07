Sword Art Online Preps for Holidays with Christmas Asuna Poster

With Halloween over, the time has come to ramp up the holiday spirit and get ready for Santa to slide down some chimneys. Sword Art Online has managed to beat a lot of folks to the punch, having released a new poster that gets Kirito and Asuna ready for Christmas proper. With the second half of the wildly popular anime having recently released in the form of Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, there’s no better time than now to merge the digital world with some yuletide cheer!

Twitter User Kirari_Star shared the Sword Art Online poster that puts Asuna into an outfit that gets her into the holiday spirit, with a doll of Kirito sitting on her lap proving that Santa may have visited the virtual world of Alicization sooner than December 25th:

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld scan pic.twitter.com/nMD62vrWFo — 諸星きらり (@Kirari_star) November 7, 2019

Christmas did have something of a role to play in the Sword Art Online anime, with a terrifying version of Santa Claus dubbed “Nicholas The Renegade” that acted as a digital villain that Kirito and crew had to take down. Nicholas appeared on the “35th floor” of the virtual world and was one of the only virtual villains to nearly kill Kirito during his adventure.

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”