‘Sword Art Online’ Creator Teases “Shocking” New Volume

Sword Art Online is busier than ever before these days, but its creator has zero plans to slow down. Taking to Twitter, Reki Kawahara got fans buzzing about the isekai series, and the writer says he’s got a shocking surprise in store for readers.

So, if you want to start taking bets on Kirito’s next insane scheme, now would be the time.

Over on social media, fans were given a teaser about the next volume of Sword Art Online. Japan is slated to get a new light novel volume on December 7, and Kawahara previewed its cover along with a short tease.

“A sample of SAO Volume 21 has arrived! Both the cover and text are so great! Thank you! Its final page features a shocking illustration, so I want you to see it soon,” the creator shared.

The cover for volume 21 is a definite beauty, and it gives the series ‘Alicization’ arc the respect it deserves. As for the shocking illustration mentioned, fans are at a loss on what to expect, but they are keeping their eyes peeled for anything involving Kirito, Eugeo, or even Alice herself.

There is currently no release date for volume 21 to hit the U.S. translated, but there are other Sword Art Online series out there to enjoy. If you are into anime, Kawahara is celebrating his series’ third season at the moment. A-1 Pictures is rolling out new episodes of the lengthy season right now, and it is adapting the ‘Alicization’ arc already. So far, the new season has received rave reviews from fans, but Kawahara did have to address some controversial pacing changes after a recent episode skimmed over some important back story.

“I’m sorry that the Zakkaria Arc was handled through flashback only, but it is necessary to be selective with episodes even though the season is 4 cours as there are 10 books [to adapt],” the creator told fans on Twitter.

“I think 2 books per cour is the limit if you want to do the adaptation faithfully, but I think Zakkaria was the biggest cut.”

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.