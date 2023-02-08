Sword Art Online is now in the midst of celebrating its tenth anniversary, and it is launching a new project featuring Kirito and Asuna as the villains this time around! The anime adaptation taking on Reki Kawahara's original light novel series kicked off its run a little over ten years ago, and it is now at a much different place than when it first began. The success of its original anime has since inspired many more seasons, spin-offs, video games, stage plays, and even a few feature films. But its newest project just might be one of the most curious releases yet.

Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest is a mysterious new project that's being teased as not a visual experience but an "experience project" according to the series' announcement on its official website and Twitter account. Kicking off in Tokyo's Shinjuku area later this April, there's not much known about what this new project will entail outside of a new teaser revealing that Kirito and Asuna will be the villains this time around. You can check out the new teaser trailer for Sword Art Online: Anomaly Quest below:

What's Next for Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online's next project might currently be shrouded in mystery, but the franchise still has quite a lot in the works for the immediate future. Following the release of the newest Sword Art Online Progressive film through Japan last year, the franchise is now in the midst of working on a brand new movie that will feature an original story not seen in the light novel releases or its spin-offs. Not much has been revealed about the potential release date or window for this new film, but it is quite a lot to be excited for.

Sword Art Online Progressive the Movie Scherzo of Deep Night released across theaters in North America earlier this month, and was a big success with fans as well. If you're curious as to how it turned out, you can check out our review of the film here or in the video above. Here's an excerpt to get you started, "The film's best moments come through with high production value as well, which has been a staple of the franchise for quite a while. Without getting too spoiler-y for the boss battle at the center of the film, it's dynamically presented with a kind of fun that Sword Art Online used to offer in its fights. Everything is still very much life or death stakes which is ultimately refreshing because it hasn't been like that for the anime in a long time."

How do you think Kirito and Asuna will do as major villains? Curious to see what Anomaly Quest turns out to be?