This ‘Sword Art Online’ VR App Lets You Hang Out With Asuna

Sword Art Online‘s Asuna was once voted by Japanese fans as the “ideal wife” in anime, so it’s no wonder that there would eventually be an app that brings fans closer to her. Bandai Namco is gearing up to release a new VR app, and Sword Art Online fans will then get to hang out as much with Asuna as they possibly can.

Sword Art Online VR: Lovely Honey Days is an app for iOS and Android that lets players “enjoy a sweet life” with Asuna which includes dates, chats, and especially close moments.

The game will be free at first, with later episodes coming at a price, and is currently available for pre-registration before its Japanese release later this year at its official website (which you can find here). According to the website, players will be able to “become Kirito and can interact with Asuna in seven different situations, from the beach to the hot springs, a quest, and more” and promises that good communication with Asuna may even lead to seeing Asuna in certain poses.

Fans will also be interested in the game’s “Relaxation Mode” which allows fans to “[t]ake pictures of Asuna from various angles” and promises “expressions and gestures that Asuna will only show Kirito.” There’s also a handy ability to play outside of VR mode and just have Asuna cozily sitting in your phone.

As for when fans can expect to see more Asuna, the third season of Sword Art Online is scheduled to begin in October, and is set to adapt the Alicization arc. Taking part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series, Kirito is offered a job with a new company named Rath. He’s asked to work for the firm in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath had no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new military AI.

Bringing Kirito in to act as a human influence on AI, he finds that Rath had already trapped a child’s soul in the machinery. When Kirito was brought out of the machine, Rath blocked his memories of his time in Underworld, but Kirito learns there are many who want him to keep quiet about his time with the AI, a child named Alice.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

via Gematsu