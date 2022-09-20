Sword Art Online Director to Launch New Show With Stranger Things Vibes

Stranger Things is one of the biggest series on TV these days, and there are just a few episodes left to go before Netflix ends the original series. Of course, its brand of supernatural thrills and nostalgic horror has turned millions across the world into fans. And soon, it seems the director behind Sword Art Online will tackle an original story that Stranger Things fans will eat up.

The update came from Tomohiko Ito recently as the director announced he was preparing to release his first manga ever. The series, which is titled Wonder X, is an original title from his own hand. You can check out its first key visual below, and according to Ito, Wonder X will blend mystery and nostalgia just like Netflix's hit original.

Tomohiko Ito, Director of Anime Sword Art Online, publishes his first ever Original Manga titled "WONDER X"



Set in the early 1990s, it depicts the adventures of children who come into contact with a mysterious being pic.twitter.com/cEAc2G1yXO — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) September 16, 2022

The story will be set in the 1990s, and it will tell the story of several kids who live in a small town. Each member of the group will see their lives change drastically after they stumble upon a strange being. So while there won't be any Demogorgons here, there will be something in Wonder X that will make your hearts race.

Fans of Sword Art Online were quick to show their support to Ito as you can imagine. Of course, many of them are crossing their fingers Wonder X will get released in regions outside of Japan, but no official word has been given by publishers on that just yet. But if Viz Media decides to license the series, they would get zero complaints on our end.

What do you think about this upcoming series? Will you be checking out the director's new project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.