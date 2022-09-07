Hunter x Hunter Creator Kickstarts Work on 10 New Chapters

Hunter x Hunter has been busy behind the scenes as of late thanks to creator Yoshihiro Togashi. After resting on hiatus for a few years, the artist made their return to work just a few months ago. Since then, Togashi has kept fans up-to-date on all things Hunter x Hunter as he works on new content at home. And now, we have learned the artist has even more surprises up his sleeves.

The update comes from Togashi himself as the artist posted a note to fans on Twitter. It was there the creator shared another blank draft page, and he told fans work has begun on another ten chapters.

"I've completed 10 chapters of character penning for now. There may be some corrections! I will continue to work on the next 10 chapters.



I will also keep you posted on the progress of the next 10 chapters" – Yoshihiro Togashi https://t.co/HT4sfuPBtu pic.twitter.com/XkHKQUMfrg — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) July 26, 2022

"I've completed 10 chapters of character art. There may be some corrections needed! I will continue to work on the next 10 chapters," Togashi wrote. "I will keep you all posted on the progress of these next 10 chapters."

As you can see, Hunter x Hunter is most definitely on a roll, and Togashi is not stopping at just 10 chapters banked. It turns out the artist is moving ahead with even more releases. Another 10 chapters are now on Togashi's to-do list, and after expanding his staff, fans are hoping the artist is able to work on Hunter x Hunter comfortably this time around.

READ MORE: Hunter x Hunter Creator Is Adding on to The Manga's Team | Hunter x Hunter Creator Explains How Working Taxes Their Health

For those who don't know, the artist has suffered a few setbacks since Hunter x Hunter made its return. Togashi suffers from chronic pain in his back, and this injury is what prompted the artist to take the manga's latest (and longest) hiatus. In a recent interview, Togashi admitted his back was so bad that sitting and using the restroom was almost impossible at points. Still, he is committed to Gon's journey, and Togashi is proving as much with his newest slate of chapters. And as always, fans are ready to cheer the artist on as Hunter x Hunter nears the official end of its hiatus.

What do you want to see from Hunter x Hunter when it returns? Are you caught up with the manga by now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.