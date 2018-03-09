‘Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online’ Reveals Opening Theme

Sword Art Online fans are gearing to have the best year yet as they not only have season 3 of the original series to look forward to, there are also many new series in progress such as the anime spin-off Gun Gale Online in April.

Concrete details are still being confirmed for the anime series, but now fans can look forward to the anime’s opening theme performed by singer Eir Aoi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eir Aoi performs the new opening for the series, “Meteor,” and this is a big deal for fans as she once provided the second opening theme, “Innocence,” for the original Sword Art Online anime. This also marks her grand return to anime after a hiatus that took her fans by surprise.

This tease of a great opening theme is just yet another reason to look forward to the upcoming Gun Gale Online spin-off when coupled with the series’ great character designs.

If you are not familiar with Gun Gale Online, then you need to re-watch Sword Art Online‘s second season. The anime covered the new game way back when. The spin-off will follow Karen Kohiruimaki as the abnormally tall college student enters the world of Gun Gale Online. The player operates under the avatar Llenn, and the character’s life gets turned around when she meets a player named Pitohui who convinces them to enter a tournament known as Squad Jam.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.

Its first season aired in 2012 and ran for 25 episodes, while its second season, Sword Art Online II, aired in 2014 and ran for 24 episodes. The series currently gearing up for its next big arc in the light novel series, “Unitial Ring,” and the next season of the anime is set to adapt “Alicization.”

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!