Sword Art Online: ‘Gun Gale Online’ Reveals Karen Kohiruimaki Design

There isn’t much time left before Sword Art Online makes its TV comeback. This year, the series will share its first spin-off anime this spring when Gun Gale Online gets its own anime. Thanks to a new poster, fans can get a long-awaited look at the show’s heroine.

No, not LLENN. The actual heroine, you know – Karen Kohiruimaki.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, a slate of new anime-centric magazines hit shelves, and one of them features a new Gun Gale Online poster. The piece, which can be found below, highlights LLENN in all her pink glory, but its other half shows off Karen.

As you can see, the girl looks much the same as she does in the light novels. She has long dark hair, a petite frame, and she is dressed casually in a turtleneck. Fans can’t make out much of her face thanks to her VR goggles, it looks like the anime has done a close adaptation for Karen.

If you are not aware of the heroine, then you will find out lots about her when Gun Gale Online hits TV. Karen is the spin-off’s heroine who appears in person and as her game avatar LLENN. The student turns to gaming shortly after she starts college, and she makes her avatar super cute since Karen is rather tall in real life. When she meets a girl named Pitohui, the two become close friends, and the newcomer asks LLENN to join her in a battle royale tournament called Squad Jam.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

Are you excited to watch Gun Gale Online? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!