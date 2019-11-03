This Sword Art Online Fan Got Started with Cosplaying Early

Reki Kawahara’s Sword Art Online series was an already hugely popular light novel series, but it exploded when the first season of the series debuted in 2012. It shook the anime scene, and sparked a huge new wave of Isekai anime trying to vie for the crown. Sword Art Online still remains hugely popular today, even as it heads into the second half of its third season with Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. But sometimes it can be easy to forget just how popular Sword Art Online is, and just how wide its reach is.

But a fun reminder comes from this photo of a young fan putting on their best Kirito impression for Halloween. Shared by baberahamlincoln97 on Reddit, their four year old went all out for their trick or treating as they prepared to take on the streets as the dual wielding Kirito. Check out the cuteness below:

As baberahamlincoln97 pointed out, it was their child’s idea to dress this way too! It goes to show just how huge Sword Art Online can really be, and that first season is especially a great way to be introduced to the world of anime for many young fans out there. It might have gone a much darker direction the longer the show went on, but there’s no real downplaying the fact that Sword Art Online still remains one of the biggest anime properties today. It’s hard to argue otherwise when seeing such a young fan have so much fun like this!

If you wanted to jump back into the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. War of Underworld is described as such, “Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice. Six months have passed since the two disciples and an Integrity Knight brought down the pontifex, Administrator. With the fighting over, Alice has been living in her hometown of Rulid Village. Beside her is Kirito, who has not only lost his arm and soul, but also his dear friend.

As Alice devotes herself to looking after Kirito, she too has lost the will to fight she once had as a knight. “Tell me, Kirito… What should I do?” Nevertheless, the time for the final stress test – one which will engulf the entire Underworld with tragedy – draws relentlessly closer. Meanwhile, in the deepest areas of the Dark Territory, the Dark God Vecta has resurrected, as if to have waited for this very moment. Leading an army of dark forces, they begin their invasion into the human empire in hopes of attaining the Priestess of Light.

The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm… The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.”