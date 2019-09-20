New Sword Art Online Game Reveals Opening Animation

Let’s face it, Sword Art Online was MADE for video games. The anime franchise that revolves around the idea of a massively multiplayer online role playing game, the story of Kirito is coming out with yet another new video game in the form of Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel. The game, currently in development for iOs and Android systems, will be pulling its characters and story from the third season of the popular anime franchise. This opening introduction video, which was shared at the Tokyo Game Show by Bandai Namco, promises to bring the same sense of style and flair to the game that the anime has with the studio responsible for the former, A-1 Pictures, putting this one together.

For those who don’t know, the third season of Sword Art Online, which will be returning to the airwaves later this fall, follows our main protagonist Kirito once again as he is dropped into a new virtual world where he attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding him. One of said mysteries involves a “golden woman” stuck in a tower who goes by the name of Alice, and while Alicization may find Kirito at the top of his game, the second half of the season titled “War Of Underworld” is a very different story.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel does not have a set release date as of yet, but from what we’ve seen so far, it’s a seriously impressive looking mobile game and does the franchise justice by portraying the characters of the anime with amazing detail all around. As we receive more details about this upcoming video game, such as overall aesthetic and type of gameplay, we’ll be sure to let you know!

What do you think of this new introduction video for Sword Art Online: Alicization Rising Steel? What has been your favorite SAO video game in the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and massively multiplayer online role playing games gone awry!

Sword Art Online was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec for ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Bunko line in 2009. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online’s anime adaptation, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series will be returning for the second half of its Alicization season with War of Underworld in October.