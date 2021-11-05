Sword Art Online Debuts Official Eternals Crossover

This week sees the arrival of a new type of hero in the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Marvel’s Eternals hitting the big screen in North America, but across the seas in Japan, Sword Art Online has created a new official crossover with the immortal beings in preparation of the animated movie, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. With the latest MCU film offering a brand new roster of characters to add to Marvel’s Phase Four, it would make for quite the battle if Kirito and his friends faced off against the super-powered clan created by the Celestials.

The Eternals might not be as well known as the Avengers and the X-Men within the history of Marvel Comics, but the group of heroes has a long history in the comic book universe, having first premiered in 1976 and created by prolific artist Jack Kirby. With the immortal beings living among humans for thousands of years, their mission has been to eradicate the terrifying beings known as the Deviants and protect mankind from the shadows. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe deciding to bring them to the big screen, the past of the MCU specifically is set to be revealed that much more in the studio’s latest blockbuster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios’ Official Twitter Account in Japan revealed the crossover between the latest blockbuster movie of The Eternals and the world of Sword Art Online with the two groups of heroes staring down one another to help promote each of these franchises’ respective films:

The next film in the anime franchise for Sword Art Online takes a trip down memory lane and revisits the events of the first chapter of the franchise that slapped Kirito and Asuna into a digital world where dying in the game meant dying in real life. Taking the opportunity to visit the pair of warriors as they attempted to ascend through a deadly tower to free themselves of their virtual plight, Aria of a Starless Night is set to reveal new secrets from the early days of the popular Isekai series.

What do you think of this mind-blowing crossover? Will you be seeing Eternals this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of virtual and immortal heroes.