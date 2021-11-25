Sword Art Online Wishes Fans A Happy Thanksgiving





Sword Art Online is set to hit the big screen in North America on December 3rd, with the prequel story of Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night looking to tell an early story from the lives of Kirito, the black swordsman, and Asuna. With 2022 seeing another feature-length film landing from the Isekai in Scherzo of a Dark Dusk, the anime franchise that follows its heroes attempting to survive in virtual worlds has wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving by sharing a classic image from the series as well as information on how to buy tickets for its next film.

Throughout the seasons of its anime, Sword Art Online has taken its heroes into some weird and dangerous territory, with the first season revolving around Kirito and Asuna attempting to survive in a virtual world that took its cues from the structures of MMORPGs. Faced with the scenario that should they die in the digital world, their actual bodies will die as well, the new movie takes the opportunity to dive into the past of the series and explore Kirito and Asuna attempting to ascend the tower of the game world in order to free both themselves and all the players that were trapped and fighting for their lives.

The Official Twitter Account for Sword Art Online shared well wishes for this Thanksgiving to fans, diving into the past of the series once again to show off Asuna’s cooking skills before she is placed into the fire once again with the upcoming prequel film that is sure to put both herself and Kirito through the wringer:

https://twitter.com/SwordArtUSA/status/1463931006839398405?s=20

If you’re unfamiliar with this upcoming prequel movie for Sword Art Online, Aria of a Starless Night, the official description reads as such:

“This is a tale of the time before “Lightning Flash” and “The Black Swordsman” were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who’d never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world’s first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.”

What anime are you watching this Thanksgiving?