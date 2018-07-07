‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Releases New Poster

Sword Art Online fans are having a great year, but since Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online has officially ended, fans are now looking more toward the third season of the mainline series.

Sword Art Online just released a new poster for the third season, Alicization, and with the newly released trailer, helps hype up the coming awesomeness even more.

SAO Alicization new key visual! pic.twitter.com/cZL6pilYWw — Taka (タカ) @ Aqours 3rd福岡 (@Takargo) July 7, 2018

The third season of Sword Art Online is scheduled to begin in October. It’s set to adapt the Alicization arc, which takes part in Volumes 9-18 of Kawahara’s light novel series. In 2026, Kirito is offered a job with Rath. He’s asked to work for the firm in order to test a new type of FullDive equipment known as the Soul Translator. But Rath had no plans to make a new FullDive gaming console. Instead, the firm is working to make a new military AI.

Bringing Kirito in to act as a human influence on AI, he finds that Rath had already trapped a child’s soul in the machinery. When Kirito was brought out of the machine, Rath blocked his memories of his time in Underworld, but Kirito learns there are many who want him to keep quiet about his time with the AI, a child named Alice.

If you’re a fan that wants to get closer to Asuna sooner rather than later, a new VR app will allow you to do just that. Sword Art Online VR: Lovely Honey Days is an app for iOS and Android that lets players “enjoy a sweet life” with Asuna which includes dates, chats, and especially close moments.

For those unfamiliar with Sword Art Online, the series was originally created by Reki Kawahara with illustrations provided by abec. The series follows a boy named Kirito after he and thousands of gamers get trapped in a virtual reality video game known as Sword Art Online. The gamers must band together to defeat the game’s final level to escape, but Kirito and his guild learn there is more behind their prison than they were originally told.

The series began as a series of light novels published through Dengeki Bunko in 2009, and has been adapted into eight different manga series by ASCII Media Works and Kadokawa. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press, and has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures.