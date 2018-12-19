‘Sword Art Online’ Season 3 Reveals Designs for Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-one

Sword Art Online: Alicization has gone in an intense new direction after some controversial events lead to Kirito and Eugeo breaking the Taboo Index and being sent to prison. With the latest episode, it doesn’t seem like they will want to stay their long.

After attempting a break out, the two of them come across the mysterious Integrity Knight, Eldrie Synthesis Thirty-one, whose design has been given a closer look on the series’ official Twitter account.

At the end of the latest episode of the series, as Kirito and Eugeo nearly make their way out of the prison, the two are confronted by Eldrie. He was sitting in the rose garden under the orders of “his mentor” Alice, who told him to guard the prison in case such a thing happens. He mentions how he’s a relatively new Integrity Knight without a territory yet, and introduces himself before he begins their punishment.

There is a strangeness to him, as rose petals flow all around him, as he gracefully (yet sort of vainly) challenges the two of them. Hopefully more about his relationship with Alice (who Eugeo believes had her memory erased) will be explored, but until then, fans can get a much closer look at his character design.

If you have yet to catch the new season of the series yourself, Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”