Sword Art Online Teases New Season 3 Trailer Release Date

Sword Art Online‘s third season was one of the best received of the series ever since the first one, and fans are anxious to see what’s next as the third season came to a hiatus earlier this year. But after a brief but intense look at what’s to come in the next half of Season 3 during Anime Expo 2019, it seems fans will get another look at the next arc sooner than they expected.

As part of its huge 10th Anniversary celebration, Sword Art Online will be airing a special marathon in Japan on July 21st, and it teases that fans will get to see a new promo for Alicization during this event too!

Videos by ComicBook.com

7月21日（日）AbemaTVでSAO10周年記念特別番組の生配信が決定！番組内では『アリシゼーション』最新PVの初公開も！ ▼出演

松岡禎丞 戸松遥 高垣彩陽 日高里菜 伊藤かな恵 竹達彩奈 島﨑信長 茅野愛衣 近藤玲奈 石原夏織

※時間の詳細は後日発表予定です。 詳細 https://t.co/OMRtfgz23l#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/1u3rPWA4Ca — アニメ ソードアート・オンライン 公式 (@sao_anime) July 7, 2019

There’s currently no word on the exact time the new promo will air, but it will be during the special ten hour Sword Art Online marathon in Japan featuring members of the cast. Fans are especially looking forward to the War of Underworld arc that’s coming next for the third season this October as even the voice of Alice, Ai Kayano, teases it’s going to be an intense experience.

If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and the English dub of the season can be found Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The series is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”