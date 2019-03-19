Toonami Re-Airing ‘Sword Art Online’ Episode Following Schedule Glitch

Sword Art Online fans were hit with a surprise during the last airing of the series on Toonami as a sudden glitch caused Episode 6 of the series to freeze for a moment before suddenly airing the first half of the latest episode of Megalobox. Megalobox went on to air as previously scheduled, but Sword Art Online fans were left without their weekly fix of the series’ English dub.

To make up for the unexpected schedule glitch, Toonami announced they will be re-airing Episode 6 of the series during the March 23 airing of Toonami.

Confirming on their Facebook page, Toonami released a statement apologizing for the sudden snafu and confirming their plans for the next few episodes of the series “We’re really sorry about the Sword Art Online glitch this past Saturday night. We will be replaying (and hopefully finishing) episode 6 this coming Saturday at 12:30a. We will then be running episode 7 and episode 8, back-to-back Saturday, March 30th from 12:30a-1:30a. Sorry again, and thanks for watching!”

Luckily fans of the series will not only have a second chance to see Episode 6 of the series this Saturday, but they will be all caught up with the series by next Saturday. The 3/30 airing of the block will feature Episode 7 and 8 together, coinciding with the hole left by an ending Megalobox, so the Toonami run will be back to normal in April.

This probably hit fans of the series hard in the moment, but now the following weeks of Toonami will feel a little special for Sword Art Online fans. It’s yet another example of how the popular programming block goes above and beyond for anime fans.

If you have yet to catch the new season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. The English dub of the series is now airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The series is officially described as such:

“Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”

