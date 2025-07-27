Ahead of the Finale, Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Just Dropped Its Biggest Plot Twist

Though the Summer season has only just begun and is entering its second phase, one of the best anime currently streaming under Crunchyroll‘s lineup is already nearing its end. That anime is Takopi’s Original Sin, arguably the darkest title the platform has featured in recent years. Based on the manga by Taizan 5, the series is a short one, spanning only 16 chapters and adapted into a six-episode run to cover the full story. So far, five episodes have been released, and with each one, the show’s tone has grown progressively darker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the events of Episode 4, fans were expecting a major development in the penultimate episode. Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5, titled “To You in 2022,” not only meets but surpasses those expectations with a shocking and even darker twist. After Shizuka fails to find her dog at her father’s house, her relationship with Takopi begins to unravel. This emotional turning point causes Takopi to remember his initial arrival on Earth in 2022, when his mission was to help Marina. Failing to save her, he travels back in time with a grim resolve to kill Shizuka in hopes of making Marina happy. What follows paints a haunting picture of how Takopi’s choices have shaped the narrative and forces a reflection on the true nature of his original sin.

Warning: This post discusses the happenings from the so far released episodes of Takopi’s Original Sin, which mention depression, suicide, and violent subject matter.

Takopi’s Original Sin Reveals His Original Sin Through a Dark Plot Twist

TBS

Through the first episode of the series, it was unclear what the title referred to. However, in Episode 2 of the anime, when Takopi accidentally murders Marina, it’s suggested that this might be his “original sin.” Since the act was irreversible, it seemed to lay the foundation for everything that followed. Yet, the penultimate episode delivers a dark plot twist, revealing that Takopi had originally descended to Earth in 2022 to help Marina. In this original timeline, because Takopi wasn’t present in 2016 when Shizuka attempted to take her own life, the rope broke, and she survived, a fascinating detail, considering that in the second timeline, Takopi giving his gadget to Shizuka is what ultimately caused her death.

Since she survived in the original timeline, Marina likely abandoned Shizuka and continued living with her mother, who fell deeper into despair after being left by Marina’s father. This led to a broken household where Marina was further abused by her mother, leaving even physical scars. However, when Marina’s life finally showed a glimmer of hope through dating Azuma, it didn’t last. Azuma still had feelings for Shizuka, and Marina perceived that Shizuka had stolen him from her. This betrayal marked the final blow, sending Marina and her mother’s relationship into further ruin, escalating into extreme abuse that ultimately ends with Marina killing her mother before taking her own life.

Seeing how he failed to save Marina, and with her final wish being to kill Shizuka, Takopi travels back in time. However, he loses all his memories, a condition imposed by his mother for traveling through time. Now, with his memories restored, Takopi realizes that his original plan to save Marina ironically led to her death, a twist no one anticipated. This episode carries a heavy emotional weight and forces Takopi to reflect deeply on his mission to bring happiness. A happy ending now seems increasingly unlikely. If Takopi truly wants redemption and hopes to prevent both tragedies, he must help Shizuka and Marina find emotional healing and reconcile in the finale of Takopi’s Original Sin, breaking the cycle of hatred between them.