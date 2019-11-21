GKIDS Giving Free Tickets Away for Ghibli Fest’s Screening of The Tale of Princess Kaguya

The year has nearly come to a close, and fans of Studio Ghibli know what that means. As December rolls in, GKIDS Films will being preparing its final entry of Ghibli Fest 2019. So far this year, fans have seen some true gems from the beloved studio, and the festival will close out with help from director Isao Takahata.

GKIDS Films will host a screening of The Tale of Princess Kaguya next month to wrap the yearly festival. The film will air at select locations in North America on two dates. You can catch the English dub on December 16 before the sub plays on December 18.

If you want to check out the event and see where the movie will screen near you, then you can check out GKIDS Films’ website here. You can also enter for the chance to win tickets for The Tale of Princess Kaguya below. GKIDS Films will be giving away tickets through the embed below!

If you want to know more about this Studio Ghibli classic, you can read its official synopsis below:

From Studio Ghibli, the studio that brought you the Academy Award®-winning Spirited Away, comes a powerful and soaring epic that redefines animated storytelling and marks a triumphant highpoint within an extraordinary filmmaking career for director and studio co-founder Isao Takahata.

Found inside a shining stalk of bamboo by an old bamboo cutter and his wife, a tiny girl grows rapidly into an exquisite young lady. The mysterious young princess enthralls all who encounter her – but ultimately, she must confront her fate, the punishment for her crime. Featuring the voice talents of James Caan, John Cho, Darren Criss, Lucy Liu, James Marsden, and Chloë Grace Moretz, director Isao Takahata’s final film was nominated for an Academy Award® and hailed as a masterpiece by critics.

