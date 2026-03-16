Primal Creator Breaks Silence on Shocking Season 3 Finale & Teases Future Plans (Exclusive)

Primal has brought Season 3 of its run to a shocking end with Adult Swim, and the creator behind it all opened up about what that actually means for the future of the series. Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal has been one of the most well received original animated series with Adult Swim in the last few years, and the second season raised its shock factor by killing off main character Spear. But then the third season took that even further by bringing Spear back as a zombie for a wild new adventure.

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It’s been nothing but surprises for Primal since it began, and that’s especially true for Season 3’s finale. It has an ending that somehow feels even more conclusive that the second season, and Tartakovsky seems to be moving on from Spear and Fang’s story as the creator teased potential future paths for Primal while speaking with ComicBook, “At the end of Season 2, I talked about how I want to make Primal an anthology, and so I feel the same way. It is conclusive to me, in the same way that the second season was.”

Primal Season 3 Finale Ties It Back Into Season 2

Courtesy of Adult Swim

The final moments of Primal Season 3 reveal that it actually all happened before Season 2’s final scene. Spear did die at the end of Season 2, but was able to come back to life thanks to the black elixir and was actually there to see his daughter grow up to carry on his legacy. It’s a moment that comes full circle, and Tartakovsky liked that it was a happy ending, “The way we tied it up. It was really nice. It’s a happy ending for once.” As for tying it back into Season 2’s finale, the creator hopes fans got a “pleasant surprise” out of it.

“I think a lot of people, that’s what they were afraid of…not afraid of, but maybe sad wih he ending of the second season,” Tartakovsky began. “Because it’s kind of bittersweet, right? And I like bittersweet endings. I don’t like everything being so perfect. But in this case, the people, hopefully, have a pleasant surprise at the end.” But with this being the end of Spear and Fang’s story, Tartakovsky further emphasized how he wants to turn Primal into an anthology in the future.

Will Primal Continue With Season 4?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

“At the end of Season 2, I talked about how I want to make Primal an anthology, and so I feel the same way,” Tartakovsky stated when asked about whether Primal can return for another season. “It is conclusive to me, in the same way that the second season was.” But Tartakovsky is also against the idea of making the story about Spear’s daughter, “I definitely am very against making it about the daughter for some reason. I’m from a generation where we had Mad Max, then Road Warrior, and then Thunderdome, all of a sudden, there’s the Lost Kids, and it was just this bad taste of…it lost its edge.”

“As a kid, I remember feeling that, so I think that’s somewhere in my head to not have that feeling.” Even with that in mind, Tartakovsky wants the series to be able to go on for as many different seasons as it can, “I want Primal to go forever, as long as I’m able to make stuff, I want to keep making different seasons of Primal. And…seeing if there’s an idea that can take over for Spear and Fang that’s just as good, but just slightly different.”

So it seems like if Primal does continue, it’s going to be an entirely different story. You can now watch all episodes of Primal Season 3 streaming with HBO Max. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!