Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Final Day in Theaters (& Streaming Release Is Closer Than Ever)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has finally confirmed the date for when it’s going to leave theaters in Japan, and that means its streaming date is closer than it ever has been before. Demon Slayer‘s franchise has been doing incredibly well for itself across both TV and theater screens, and that was most apparent with the release of the first Infinity Castle film. Quickly becoming the most successful anime film in the franchise, Infinity Castle has remained exclusive to theaters throughout the entirety of 2025 and the first few months of 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has been doing so well since it released in Japan last Summer, and the film even returned to theaters this Spring with upgraded versions showing it off in new formats. But it seems like this extended theatrical run is going to finally come to an end as the final date it’s going to be theaters has now been confirmed to be April 9th. Then fans can wait eagerly to see what’s in the future plans once the first film finally moves on.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Final Day in Theaters

Despite how big of a film it was for the anime world in 2025, and some of the others released after already have a streaming release planned, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle fans have been hanging on for quite a while. Though the film had been doing very well in theaters internationally, fans in North America have not had too many opportunities to rewatch the film for itself outside of its re-release this Spring. And for many other fans, they have been waiting for a proper digital purchase or streaming release to see the film in that way.

Those fans have been patiently waiting for a proper digital release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, and the extended theatrical run of the film has felt like a double edged sword in this regard. Because while it has been an incredible money maker, it’s also meant that the film has been largely unavailable outside of these limited screening options in Japan. It’s also led the wait for the second film in the trilogy all the tougher to make it through.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is only the first film in the trilogy, but a release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Studio Ufotable recently held an event to tease their future projects for 2026 and beyond, and unfortunately it was through this they confirmed that the earliest we’ll see the film is 2027. It’s labeled as one of the “beyond” projects now in the works at the studio, so 2026 is out of the picture.

A potential 2027 release window for the second Infinity Castle film does line up with previous reports that claimed the trilogy will conclude with its final film releasing sometime in 2029. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have yet to confirm a potential release window for the second film, but the first film finally leaving theaters is a good sign things are properly moving forward at last.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!