Tales of Luminaria Anime Reveals Release Date With New Trailer

The Tales gaming series has been running for decades from Bandai Namco, with numerous entries arriving across countless console generations, and it seems as though the franchise is eyeing an arrival into the world of anime with Tales of Luminaria. Based on a mobile game, the new story in the Tales’ universe has released a new trailer that lets anime and gaming fans know when they can expect this new entry to arrive and what the anime’s story will be.

Tales of Luminaria first hit the scene as a mobile game earlier this year, with the upcoming anime series being given the unique title of Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad. The anime, which will be using computer-generated animation to bring its characters to life which is more in line with its video game roots, will be released on January 20th, 2022.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Official Tales Youtube Channel released the new trailer that gives fans a better idea of the story that will be told in this anime adaptation for a new story in the Tales universe:

Funimation lists the official description for Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad as such:

“When conflict breaks out between the Jerle Federation, who worship the Primordial Beasts, and the Gildllan Empire, who possess advanced technology, it’s up to a young federation knight-in-training and his friends to quell the flames of war.”

The official English dub for this series will see voice actors such as Aaron Dismuke, Eric Vale, Colleen Clinkenbeard, and Chris Sabat joining its roster, who are famous for voicing anime properties including Dr. Stone, Fire Force, One Piece, and Dragon Ball Super to name a few.

Tales of Luminaria will be in good company when it comes to anime modeled from the stories of mobile games, with the Fate series, Princess Connect, and Disney’s upcoming Twisted Wonderland all being examples of series that got their start on mobile devices.

What’s your favorite entry in the gaming franchise of the Tales series? Are you hyped for this new story in the world of Tales? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime adaptations.

Via Funimation