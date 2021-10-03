Tales of Arise Announces Sword Art Online DLC

Bandai Namco has announced a somewhat surprising Tales of Arise downloadable content (DLC) pack featuring content from the Sword Art Online franchise that is set to release very soon on October 7th. And while it does bring in new outfits for characters like Alphen, Shionne, and Law like one might expect from a Tales of DLC pack, it does much more than that.

More specifically, the new Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack, which is a paid DLC, for Tales of Arise allows players to fight Kirito and Asuna from the Sword Art Online, the aforementioned outfits, the ability to obtain Kirito’s iconic weapons, and an exclusive Mystic Arte. While it is known when it will release, the exact price of the DLC has not yet been announced.

You can check out a trailer featuring the goodies from the Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack for Tales of Arise below:

“Tales of Arise is a fun game, but one with a bit of tonal disparity to it,” our review of the video game, which gave it a 4 out of 5, reads in part. “One moment, you’ll be searching for owls wearing goofy accessories on behalf of the owl king, and then next you’ll watch in horror as a town of people is literally liquified before your eyes. As long as you try not to think too much about the stifling and nearly overwhelming amount of horror the characters have been put through, you’ll likely feel like you got your money’s worth of this very long and winding game. Even with some of its over-the-top plot points, this is definitely one of the better games I’ve played in 2021 and should be enjoyed by both newcomers to the franchise and veterans alike.”

As noted above, the Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack is set to release on October 7th. Tales of Arise itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest entry in the long-running Tales of series right here.

