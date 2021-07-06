Tales of Arise Opening Animation Released

Bandai Namco has officially released the opening animation for the upcoming video game Tales of Arise, which is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th. The opening animation, as with previous Tales series titles, sets the stakes for the game's narrative while introducing various characters and their abilities. It featuring the song "HIBANA" by the band Kankaku Piero and is animated about Ufotable, which has done plenty of Tales series animation in the past.

Tales of Arise follows the iron-masked Alphen and Shionne as they fight for their freedom, and while it is very much in line with previous Tales series entries, it also marks a transition to something new. "We want Tales of Arise to represent a new milestone for the Tales of franchise," said Tales of Arise producer Yusuke Tomizawa when the release date was announced earlier this year. "The game has a new artistic direction, making the most out of the Unreal Engine and our newly developed 'Atmospheric Shader' to push the graphics and quality and make players feel like they are in a painting. With a story that is more mature and hits on more essential themes than previous games we hope players will be fully immersed in Alphen and Shionne’s journey.”

The official opening of #TalesOfArise is finally here! “HIBANA” is performed by j-rock band Kankaku Piero, and animated by Tales series veteran, Ufotable! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/ZWRugC6cA4 — Tales of Arise (@TalesofU) July 5, 2021

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine," the official description of Tales of Arise from Bandai Namco reads in part. "Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future."

As noted above, Tales of Arise is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the new opening animation for Tales of Arise? Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming video game in the coming months? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!