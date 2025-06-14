Classic Cartoon Network Characters Resurrected for Teen Titans Crossover

While this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival had plenty to show for Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, one big headline might have been lost in the shuffle. Teen Titans Go has been renewed for a tenth season, giving Robin, Beast Boy, Cyborg, Raven, and Firestar a new lease on life. First hitting the small screen in 2013, the hilarious series isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon and with its more surreal storytelling style, the opportunity to highlight Cartoon Network crossovers isn’t out of the question. In a recent spoof on Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards, several original Cartoon Network characters made a surprising comeback.

In the Teen Titans Go episode, “Favorite Animated Show Nominee,” Robin desperately wants to win an award for the animated series that he currently finds himself in. With Raven using her powers to teleport her fellow Titans to the award event, “20th Annual Kids’ Opinion Awards,” Mystery Inc. of Scooby-Doo fame was hilariously featured first as they were sucked into the daughter of Trigon’s portal. Alongside the Scooby Gang, the crowd is filled with classic characters from The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Quest, Yogi Bear, Tom & Jerry, and the Looney Tunes to name a few. The clip also highlights characters from recent Cartoon Network franchises such as We Bare Bears, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Adventure Time, Craig of The Creek, Ed, Edd, ‘N Eddy, I Am Weasel, and more.

I found a clip for the Teen Titans Go Kids Choice Awards episode pic.twitter.com/C8yQv1yAb0 — JayTheCartoonboss (Lola Loud’s biggest fan!) (@Jay97006362) June 13, 2025

Teen Titans Award Denied

While Robin and his fellow Titans are nominated for “Favorite Animated Show” in this fictional ceremony, the gang was up against some stiff competition. With the audience clearly not being big fans of Teen Titans Go, a fictional series dubbed the “Loofa Louie Show” is the winner, which is clearly a parody of Spongebob Squarepants. The Dark Knight’s sidekick has been a major comic relief character in the animated show since its inception and it looks like he’ll hold onto that track record.

This Teen Titans Go episode is far from the only time that Cartoon Network classic characters have returned for a crossover in recent memory. The series Jellystone saw a grand crossover unleashed in the form of “Crisis on Infinite Mirths,” seeing universes collide. While we might never see new series for shows like Ed, Edd, ‘n Eddy, Samurai Jack, and The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, at least these characters can return in side projects.

Luckily, Annecy did have plenty of news when it came to series set to return to Cartoon Network. Adventure Time, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends, Regular Show, and Steven Universe are all making comebacks with upcoming spin-offs, showing that revivals in the animation world continue to be big business. Fingers crossed that more classic CN characters will get the chance to make a comeback.

Want to see what the future holds for DC's surreal take on the superhero sidekicks?