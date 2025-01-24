The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Make Naruto The Fifth Turtle In Latest Crossover

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have ventured to Gotham City to meet the Dark Knight, busted ghosts with the Ghostbusters, and even explored the Upside Down with the kids from Stranger Things. However, the latest comic book crossover might be their biggest to date as Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo have teamed up with Konoha’s finest for a Naruto crossover. In typical comic book crossover fashion, the two sides first fought one another due to a misunderstanding but have quickly mended fences as they realized they were fighting the same fight. In forging the peace, it would seem that the future Seventh Hokage has become an honorary Turtle in a surprising way.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, Issue #2, be forewarned that we’ll be exploring some spoiler territory. For those who need a refresher on this new anime crossover, it takes place in a brand new universe wherein the Heroes in a Half-Shell reside in “Big Apple Village,” a part of Naruto’s ninja world that wasn’t featured in the shonen anime. With Team 7 set to protect April O’Neil, the two groups come to the realization that they are on the same side and get to spend some downtime with one another. Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi get the chance to check out the Turtles’ sewer abode, with the Seventh Hokage realizing that he’s not so different from the green-skinned ninjas.

Konoha Mutant Ninja Turtles

In taking a break from the overall mission, Naruto hangs out with Donatello to play some old school Nintendo and Michelangelo to try his hand out at skateboarding for the first time. With Master Splinter laying out the TMNT’s origin story, Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox realizes that its host isn’t too different from the Heroes in a Half-Shell. Speaking directly to Naruto, the beast states, “You’re the same. In your case, I’m the ooze.” Following this story, the Turtles decide to introduce Team 7 to pizza but their meal is delayed due to an unexpected arrival.

Before chowing down, Naruto and the Heroes in a Half-Shell are assaulted by the Foot Clan and this universe’s Oroku Saki, aka the Shredder. Both the villainous organization and their leader look a tad different in this new universe though it’s clear that they are the same nefarious characters that routinely threatened the TMNT in their history. It will be interesting to see which, if any, Naruto villains hit the crossover with two issues remaining in the mini-series.

Anime Comic Book Crossovers

As anime only continues to grow, comic book companies are looking to get in on the action with unbelievable crossovers. The meeting of the Turtles and Team 7 is the latest in a string of universes colliding in recent years but it might turn out to be the best. In the past, we’ve witnessed Deadpool teaming up with My Hero Academia’s All Might and the Avengers fighting the Titans from Attack on Titan. With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles diving into the Hidden Leaf Village, it will be interesting to see if they encounter any other anime worlds in the future.

Want to stay up to date on this brand new anime world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the meeting of the TMNT and Naruto and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.