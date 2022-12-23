Tenchi Muyo Announces New Anime Series

A "Harem Anime" is a genre of the medium that will typically see either a male or female character surrounded by supporting characters that are primed to jump headfirst into a relationship. While the decades have given anime fans plenty of examples of this, including the likes of The Quintessential Quintuplets, Date A Live, and Ouran High School Host Club to name a few, one franchise helped introduce the concept years ago to countless fans. Tenchi Muyo became a hit in both the East and the West, and the series has confirmed a comeback via a new anime series.

Like so many other anime series, Tenchi Muyo first arrived as a manga in 1994, becoming popular enough to warrant an anime adaptation that would receive a handful of television series and movies to explore the universe of a young high schooler who finds himself surrounded by alien outlaws and intergalactic royalty, many of whom have a crush on our protagonist. The original anime series gained some serious traction in North America when it was introduced as a part of Cartoon Network's Toonami, landing in the year 2000. Over the years, several series, spin-offs, and OVAs have arrived on the small screen, with the upcoming project set to return to the universe of Tenchi Muyo GXP.

Tenchi Muyo: Paradise Beginning Arc

Tenchi Muyo GXP Paradise Beginnings Arc will connect the fourth and fifth seasons of the spin-off series, with the new project being announced to aid in celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of the OVA series, Tenchi Muyo Ryo-Ohki, releasing a new trailer:

GXP is unique in that the spin-off doesn't follow the original cast, but rather, a character named Seina Yamada who is a part of the Galaxy Police that was introduced in the first anime and continued to patrol the universe far into the future. Having a fondness for Tenchi, Seina finds himself also in some hilarious scenarios similar to his hero. At present, there are no plans for an anime to revisit the original universe that began the Harem anime, though with the creator still on board for this project, there definitely is a possibility in the future.

