Teogonia Anime Announced

The biggest anime adaptations don't always spawn from manga, as novels are continuing to offer the medium with new stories to draw from. Teogonia is an example of a popular novel out of Japan that is receiving the opportunity to hit the small screen, and with it, a dark new fantasy realm is preparing to take root. Never heard of Teogonia before now? Follow along to see why this novel might make an anime that is one to watch.

Teogonia, for those unfamiliar with the original novel, first released in 2017. Following the success of the printing, the series would go on to receive both a light novel series and a manga adaptation to expand on the brutal world. The upcoming anime story just so happens to be an Isekai, as the main character, Kai, finds himself attempting to change the world once he experiences a life-threatening injury.

Teogonia's Anime Arrival

While no release window has been revealed when it comes to Teogonia's arrival, a new poster and production house has been confirmed. Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures will be handling the Isekai story and if you aren't familiar with the studio, you might recognize some of their past works. Hakuhodo has worked on the likes of Black Bullet, Street Fighter II V, Grenadier, and Eureka Seven to name a few.

If you want to learn more about the world of Teogonia, here's how the upcoming anime adaptation describes its story, "It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands. Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced – memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials… A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world."

