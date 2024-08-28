Terminator Zero Drops First Clip Ahead of Launch: Watch

Terminator Zero is just hours out from its debut, so Judgement Day is upon us. On August 29, Netflix will bring its new anime to life with help from Production I.G. and Skydance Television. Now, we have been given a first look at the anime with a clip, and it will leave fans of The Terminator wanting even more.

As you can see below, the clip comes courtesy of Netflix as Terminator Zero preps for its premiere. It begins with a runaway truck on the freeway, and of course, it doesn’t take us long to figure out who’s who. A soldier sent to save the future from Skynet is driving the truck when a cybernetic assassin from the future steps in the way.

Time warriors come face to face with each other.

Starring Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Sonoya Mizuno, André Holland & Ann Dowd- TERMINATOR ZERO premieres on August 29th (Judgement Day) only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ic9lNS2TXQ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 27, 2024

Disguised as a cop, the assassin tries to take out our heroes, but not even the robot can take on a fully loaded truck. As the clip goes on, Terminator Zero introduces fans to Malcolm Lee and his family as they are the key to keeping Skynet from destroying the world. But of course, The Terminator has come to Japan to take out the visionary scientist.

As you can see, the look of Terminator Zero is spot on with what Production I.G. is known for. The company is home to hits like Ghost in the Shell, so it knows how to do sci-fi cyberpunk. With a story penned by Mattson Tomlin, Terminator Zero has all the makings of a hit. Plus, Masashi Kudo was asked to direct the project, and anime fans will know the artist for their work on Bleach amongst other titles.

What Is Terminator Zero

If you are not familiar with Terminator Zero, the Netflix original will premiere on August 29. You can read up more on the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

“Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

What do you think about this special peek at Terminator Zero? Will you be watching anime when it drops?