Terminator Zero Hypes Netflix Launch With New Poster

Terminator Zero is gearing up for its big debut. On August 29, Netflix and Skydance Television will come together to bring the Terminator out for a brand-new outing. Set in Japan, Terminator Zero promises to bring new heroes into the franchise with help from the team at Production I.G. And today, Netflix is hyping the anime’s debut with a special new poster.

As you can see, the poster for Terminator Zero is the perfect homage to cyberpunk successes like Ghost in the Shell and Akira. The black-and-white visual puts a new Terminator front and center as the cybernetic assassin is easily recognizable. To the right, we can see a slew of new characters ranging from soldiers to scientists. So if this poster has you feeling hyped, be sure to tune into Terminator Zero when it launches next week.

Now for those unfamiliar with the original anime, Netflix brought in Mattson Tomlin to develop Terminator Zero and hired Production I.G. to oversee animation. With director Masashi Kudo at the helm, the IP-based anime marks a first for Terminator. The blockbusting franchise has never delved into animation before, and based on the trailers we’ve seen of Terminator Zero, the anime will lean into the horror space.

Want to know more about Terminator Zero? No sweat! You can read the show’s official synopsis below before the anime premieres on August 29:

“Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

