That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Hypes Movie Release Window With New Promo

Eight Bit has shared a new promo poster for the upcoming That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie – Tears of the Blue Sea film, the second motion picture in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise. The new poster is a more somber image, featuring Rimuru in their human form floating at the bottom of the sea floor. No plot details for the film have been revealed, but the teaser image and Tears of the Blue Sea title strongly hint the film will be themed around the ocean. The film is scheduled to release a full year later, in February 2026.

The first That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime film, Scarlet Bond, launched in November 2022. Scarlet Bond contains an original story separate from the manga by the manga’s original author, Fuse. It’s unknown if Fuse is involved in the story of Tears of the Blue Sea. An official website for Tears of the Blue Sea was released alongside the new promo, offering fans a central hub where they can get the latest info on the upcoming film. Bandai Namco Filmworks officially announced a second film and a fourth season of the anime at the end of the third season. The animation studio Eight Bit launched an official teaser for the next movie and upcoming season in September 2024.

Isekai Fans Get a New Chance To Enjoy Slime at the Movies

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the most popular anime and manga series from the latter half of the 2010s. The series follows the adventures of Rimuru, a 30-something salaryman from Japan who was reincarnated as a slime in a new fantasy world. Despite being a slime, Rimuru gained unfathomable powers after absorbing a dragon and has a loyal army of followers and friends. The manga is still going strong, with 28 volumes currently in circulation, while the anime adaptation has recently finished its third season with its 72nd episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie – Scarlet Bond takes place between the second and third seasons of the show. The original story in Scarlet Bond stars original characters not from the manga, with the main cast being drawn in a quest to save a poisoned queen with the aid of her loyal ogre. The film was a box office smash, reaching the equivalent of 13 million USD in its theatrical box office run. While the main motif of the first film was red, the second film will clearly follow a more blue-theme motif, possibly hinting at a more thematically different story than Scarlet Bond.

