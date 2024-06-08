That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Shares Trailer, Poster for Next Arc

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is back in action with Season 3 this Spring, and the anime has shared a new poster and trailer for its next big arc! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was one of the major Isekai anime franchises fans were excited to see make their comeback this Spring, and the first half of this new season has been knee deep in tons of meetings. It was until the latest slate of episodes that a full conflict broke out between Tempest and Lubelius, and now it's finally been resolved as of the newest episode.

With this major conflict out of the way and Tempest recognized as an official nation, it's time to move forward with Rimuru's next phase of expansion. This is what's being teased with the newest trailer (which you can find in the video above) and newest poster (which you can check out below) for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3. Showcasing many of the new faces, situations, and meetings that Rimuru and the others will have in the next wave of episodes, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is setting up for the next major phase of the anime.

What's Changing in Tensura Season 3?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be debuting a new opening theme titled "Renacer Serenade" as performed by Momoiro Clover Z, and a new ending theme titled "Miracle Soup" as performed by MindaRyn. There will also be new additions to the cast (that are teased in the new trailer and poster) with the likes of Hisako Kanemoto as Elmesia, Moe Kahara as Momiji, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Masayuki. With the third season confirmed to run throughout the Summer 2024 anime schedule as well, it seems this next arc is kicking off early!

You can now catch up with all three seasons, OVA specials, and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, "Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."