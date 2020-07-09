That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime to Stream New Short on Crunchyroll

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a mouthful to say, but there are plenty of fans who don't mind. The show has a large fandom thanks to its quirky charms and characters. Crunchyroll has been a go-to source to watch Slime since its debut, and it turns out another OAD/OVA of the anime will be hitting the streaming site soon.

Recently, Crunchyroll shared the big news about its Slime OVA license at Anime Expo Lite. It was there the site confirmed the fourth OAD has joined its catalog with a fifth on its way. As it turns out, the fifth entry will launch in Japanese on November 27, and it will hit a swath of international territories.

According to the report, the fifth Slime OAD will debut in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. There are no plans to sub the OAD currently, but fans are not giving up hope on "Rimuru's Glamorous Life as a Teacher" just yet.

If you want to catch up on the previous OVAs from Slime, they can be found on Crunchyroll. You can also check out the official synopsis for this fifth entry below:

"Rimuru and the Class S students have made it through the first exercise of the Freedom Academy's annual outdoor training event. Class S has arrived first at the destination, the mansion of Count Guratol, and now they're ready to begin the second exercise, a cave exploration... but awaiting them there are thieves who hope to kidnap the students and make a fortune returning them for ransom money. Just when it seems like Rimuru's students have fought them off thanks to the skills he taught them, they realize a monster is lurking among the thieves! This is the final installment in the brand new episode created by the original author, Fuse-sensei, just for this OAD release!"

