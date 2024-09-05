The Apothecary Diaries Actor Apologies for Its Most Suggestive Scene

The Apothecary Diaries is an anime many did not expect to blow up, but Maomao proved the world wrong. Thanks to the show's impressive pacing and character arcs, season one became a cult hit not long after its premiere. By the time The Apothecary Diaries closed season one, all eyes were on Jinshi as the eunuch became a star on social media. And now, one of the actors behind the anime is apologizing for Jinshi's most suggestive moment in the anime.

And to be honest? You have to know which moment we're talking about. The Apothecary Diaries dropped jaws with Jinshi's scene once its English dub was released. Actor Kaiji Tang is now addressing the whole scene, and he seems sorry-not sorry.

As you can see above, the scene in question comes from the English dub of The Apothecary Diaries as Maomao deals with some gossips. Jinshi is quick to catch on to the bullying, so he makes a bold decision. Locking eyes with the gossips, Jinshi comes in close to Maomao with a seductive look and says, "If it helps, I can come inside."

Of course, panic ensues. Not only does Maomao lose her balance over the suggestive line, but the gossips are left scandalized. Jinshi's smirk proves the entendre was intentional, and as Maomao grew up in a brothel, the double meaning did not escape her. This sly clip is now going viral online as anime fans are wilding out over the line. And as for Tang, he says he's sorry. Mostly. We think.

The voice actor did justice to Jinshi's impish line, and that is hardly surprising given his body of work. Tang is one of the top voice actors working in anime dubbing. You may not know the actor by name, but you will know Tang's voice easily enough. Not only does he voice Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen, but he also plays Guts from Berserk, Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, Kashin Koji from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and more.

Of course, Jinshi is a very different character from the action stars Tang tends to work with. The character uses their brain more so than brawn as he navigates the political complexities of court life. With a secret identity under thumb, Jinshi finds himself inundated with social feuds and the like as he secures the safety of his emperor. And once he meets Maomao, Jinshi is as smitten as he is taken aback by the apothecary.

How to Watch The Apothecary Diaries

If you have not checked out The Apothecary Diaries, its English dub is definitely worth a peek. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on The Apothecary Diaries, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

