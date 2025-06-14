The Apothecary Diaries: Jinshi Has Finally Accepted His True Identity, So What’s Next For Him?

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 has focused on Jinshi’s growth, and now all the pieces are coming together. Step by step, he managed to come out of his shell, confront his feelings, and finally accept his true self. For several years, he hid himself away in the Rear Palace, pretending to be an Eunuch and hiding his real age. He also went as far as drinking a concoction that is implied to be some form of testosterone blocker or “chemical castration cocktail” to maintain the illusion of being an eunuch. He thought staying in the Rear Palace was the best way to minimize his involvement in the Emperor’s Court and the associated duties.

However, he wasn’t forced into the situation at all. Jinshi always had trouble accepting his role as the royal heir because he didn’t believe his birth was legitimate. The Shi Clan’s rebellion posed a major threat to the empire, especially because the traitors had been planning for years and had modern weaponry. Since the Emperor couldn’t leave the Capital and lead the battle on his own, Jinshi was the only suitable candidate for the role. The casualties on Jinshi’s side would’ve been far worse if not for the schemes of Loulan and Suirei.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries light novel!

Jinshi Can No Longer Continue His Pretense in the Rear Palace

With the birth of Concubine Gyokuyou’s son, Jinshi shouldn’t hold the title of the Crown Prince any longer. As the Emperor’s younger brother, he was only given the status since the Emperor’s children kept dying before Maomao arrived in the Rear Palace and solved the mystery. Now that he has let go of his identity as an Eunuch and accepted his royal duties, he will no longer live as Jinshi, but as Ka Zuigetsu. Eunuchs primarily serve the Rear Palace, where the Emperor’s Concubines and Consorts live to bear royal children.

Since Eunuchs are castrated, there wouldn’t be any threat of illegitimate children mixing among the royal bloodline. Even though the current Emperor has banned the surgery to make Eunuchs, many older ones continue to serve in the Rear Palace. Season 2 will adapt the entire Volume 4 of the light novel, where Jinshi will fulfill his royal duties. Meanwhile, Maomao will return to the Verdigris House and work as an apothecary instead of her adoptive father, Loumen, who will continue to stay in the Imperial Court.

Although things have changed significantly after the Shi Clan’s rebellion, Jinshi and Maomao will continue to work together on mysterious cases as usual. Gyokoyou’s status will be elevated to that of an Empress after giving birth to a new Crown Prince, which is a huge relief to Jinshi, who was never interested in the throne in the first place. However, there are more mysterious surroundings to his birth than simply being the Emperor’s younger brother.

Maomao Already Speculated Jinshi’s Real Identity in Season 1

Ah-Duo once held the title of the Pure Consort, one of the four highest-ranking Concubines, before Loulan replaced her. Several years ago, Ah-Duo and the Empress Dowager went into labor at the same time, but the palace didn’t have enough doctors to tend to both of them. Ah-Duo suffered the short end of the stick because of which she barely survived childbirth and lost the ability to have children again. Luomen was the attending doctor during the birth, but was expelled later on because of the unfortunate incident, even though it wasn’t his fault.

Ah-Duo was a close friend of the Emperor before joining the Imperial Harem, which is why he granted her freedom to leave and allowed her to live in a villa outside the palace and even travel as she pleased. When Ah-Duo was leaving the Rear Palace, Maomao couldn’t shake off the feeling that Jinshi could be related to her and the possibility of a baby swap. The resemblance between Ah-Duo and Jinshi is uncanny, down to the same hair and eye colors, and even facial features. This is why Jinshi didn’t resemble any of the royal family members except the previous Emperor.

Ah-Duo knew Jinshi would have a difficult time surviving in the Imperial Family, which is why she swapped the children after birth. The Empress Dowager was likely aware of the situation as well. Unfortunately, the Emperor’s real younger brother died after consuming honey due to Ah-Duo’s Lady-in-Waiting’s ignorance. The story has yet to delve deeper into Jinshi’s true status, but even after the birth of Gyokoyou’s son, he will still be the Crown Prince if the truth comes out.