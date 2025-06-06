The Apothecary Diaries Unveils the Sisters’ Identities & They’re More Tragic Than You Think

Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries is nearing its end, and we are finally learning more about the Shi Clan and their plan to overthrow the royal family. The second cour reveals that Suirei returned to the Inner Court disguised as an eunuch this time, instead of a Court Lady. Her plan was hindered thanks to Maomao, who figured out the connection between the seemingly random incidents that happened throughout the majority of the first season. Suirei had to leave using a trick from the resurrection drug that put her in a near-death situation. However, she takes Maomao with her as soon as she reveals herself.

It’s been several days since Maomao was forced to leave the Inner Court, and Jinshi still hasn’t managed to find her. Not only Maomao but even Concubine Loulan has escaped the Inner Court and betrayed the Emperor. It was obvious that a high-ranking Concubine running away was an act of high treason. However, the latest episode reveals that Shisui is Coucubine Loulan, and she fooled everyone with her joyful and quirky personality, including Maomao to some extent. However, while Loulan and Suirei are sisters, there’s a major difference in their upbringing, and both sisters suffered in their own ways.

The Apothecary Diaries Reveals the Dark Past of the Shi Clan

Shenmei was the daughter of the former head of the Shi Clan before she became the wife of the Prime Minister and the Current Head of the Clan, Shishou. He was from a branch family and adopted into the main family because of his intelligence. Despite being betrothed to Shishou, Shenmei was sent over to the Former Emperor as a high-ranking consort so that the Empress Regnant could control the Shi Clan through her. She was later returned to her original fiancé, but found out he already had a wife and a daughter, Suirei. The wife eventually died while Suirei was abused for years.

Suirei was granted the name Shisui after birth, but Shenmei never allowed her to use it. Even after giving birth to Loulan, Shenmei never stopped abusing Suirei. Eventually, Loulan grew up under her mother’s watchful eyes. She had to always stand in silence like a puppet and watch her mother abuse everyone around her, not just Suirei. Loulan was helpless against her mother, but she still cared deeply for her sister. On the surface, she was the pampered daughter of the Shi Clan.

However, in reality, she had to minimize her presence as much as possible so she wouldn’t end up angering her mother. Shenmei is so far the most cruel and vicious character seen in the story so far, and we will likely learn more about her in the upcoming episodes. As the second season reaches its finale, Maomao realizes the rebellion the Shi Clan has been planning for years. However, it’s not just Maomao; even Lakan and Jinshi know about it, so it’s only a matter of time before both sides collide in a brutal war.