The Apothecary Diaries’ Imminent War Is About to Shake the Nation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is in its final stretch, but it won’t be ending without a major incident. It’s been several days since Maomao was taken away by Suirei and Shisui. Suirei pretends to threaten Shisui in order to take Maomao away. However, our genius apothecary soon figures out that those two are in cahoots with one another. The recent episode reveals that Suirei and Shisui are stepsisters, but their bond is unbreakable. Shisui is Concubine Loulan, and she manages to fool everyone while escaping the Inner Court at the same time. The latest episode introduces Shenmei, Shisui’s mother and the wife of Prime Minister and current Shi clan head Shishou. The story has taken a drastic turn since Maomao’s disappearance as Jinshi continues to look for clues to bring her back.

Suirei was a crucial character in the first season since she caused most of the mysterious cases Maomao solved. It took Maomao a while to realize that those seemingly random incidents are somehow connected to an assassination attempt on a member of the royal family. She saved Jinshi’s life without even knowing he was the target all along. Season 2 further explored Jinshi’s secrets and unveiled that he’s the Crown Prince of the empire. Suirei used a resurrection drug to escape the Inner Court, but she returned again, as an Eunuch, since her mission was unfinished last time.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Is Heading Toward a Major War

Maomao had the misfortune of coming across Shenmei, and now she’s being treated as a prisoner. Shenmei has restricted her movements and made her work to create an “immortality potion” that would stop her from aging. However, while Maomao is stuck inside a room, the Shi Clan is planning a major rebellion. The guns used during Jinshi’s assassination attempt were all connected to this plan by the Shi Clan as they attempted to overthrow the royal family. Not only that, but Lakan even urged Jinshi to assume his rightful position as the next in line to the throne. The Emperor can’t leave the capital and lead the battle against the Shi Clan, so it’s up to Jinshi to save his empire.

It’s definitely not easy for Jinshi to accept his responsibilities and his real identity after everything he has been through. However, the Shi Clan has been planning a rebellion for a long time, and they pose a major threat not only to the Emperor but also to the empire. Additionally, he still has to save Maomao, so it’s only a matter of time before he heeds Lakan’s advice. The story is heading towards a major turning point, and of course, Maomao is caught in the middle of the rebellion. Being trapped in the stronghold means she’s in serious danger, but she might make the best of the situation and help her empire.