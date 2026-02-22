The Apothecary Diaries Returns With New Look Ahead of Season 3 and Movie

The Apothecary Diaries has some big plans for the anime’s return later this year, and now fans have gotten a special look ahead of the new season and movie. The anime adaptation for Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino’s light novel series has been a breakout success ever since it made its debut a couple of years ago, and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Not only is the anime preparing to return for a third season, but it’s also now working on its feature film debut across theaters in Japan too.

The Apothecary Diaries is gearing up to make its comeback later this year with both Season 3 of the TV anime and a new feature film, so fans are going to have quite a lot to look forward to. Making the wait even easier in this regard is the fact that the anime has been celebrating each month with a special new visual for the anime showing off more of Maomao and those around her in regular life. You can check out the new visual for The Apothecary Diaries‘ anime franchise below while we wait for more.

The Apothecary Diaries Hypes Anime’s Return for Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is currently slated for a release sometime later this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. This new season will be split across two cours with a break in between, so Part 2 of the season will then follow with a release the next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. This means fans are going to get to enjoy quite a lot of new episodes in the future along with its debut in theaters.

The Apothecary Diaries will also be hitting theaters in Japan later this October, but a concrete release date or international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. What has been confirmed for the new film, however, is that it will feature an original story from series writer Natsu Hyuga themselves. So even those fans experienced with the light novel releases or up to date with the TV series will have something new to see here.

How to Watch The Apothecary Diaries

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

If you wanted to catch up with The Apothecary Diaries to see what all of the buzz is about, you can now find the anime streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. There’s both a Japanese and English language version available for its two seasons thus far, but streaming information about the third season has yet to be revealed. It’s best to be sure to catch up with it all in the meantime because there’s no other show really like it at the moment.

The Apothecary Diaries scratches an itch that you really can’t have scratched elsewhere. Following its main character through her life working around the palace in an older century China, soon much bigger mysteries start to unfold as Maomao is the only one with enough skills to solve all of these issues. But her problems have only really just begun, so the anime has a big future ahead of it.

