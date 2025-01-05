New The Apothecary Diaries Trailer Gives Final Look at Season 2 Ahead of Premiere

The Apothecary Diaries is making its highly anticipated return for Season 2 this month as part of the now airing Winter 2025 anime schedule, and a new trailer has given fans a fresh look at what’s coming next. The Apothecary Diaries is the definition of a slow burn series as while the first half of the anime seemed to make its mark with fans when it debuted in 2023, the second half of the anime’s first season really started to make waves last year. So when it came to an end, it was no surprise to find out that a second season was already in the works.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be making its debut in just a little under a week from the time of this publication, and now the anime has revealed a brand new trailer. This is likely going to be the final full trailer we’ll get for the new season ahead of its debut, so there is quite a lot of intrigue to break down in this newest trailer. This also includes the reveal of its new ending theme titled “Shiawase no Recipe” as performed by Dai Hirai. You can check it out in the video above.

When Does The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Come Out?

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be premiering on January 10th as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States and other territories outside of Asia (where they will be streaming the series on Netflix). It features a returning staff from the first season with Norihiro Naganuma directing the season at OLM, Yukiko Nakatani handling the character designs, and Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama composing the music. The voice cast from the first season are returning for their respective roles as well.

Joining the cast for the new season is Asami Seto as Shisui, who seems to have a bigger role in the new episodes than expected. The new opening theme was previously revealed as well, titled “Hyakkaryoran,” as performed by Lila Ikuta. TOHO Animation teases the new season of episodes as such, “When a favored concubine becomes pregnant, Maomao is put to the test as her food taster. She must keep her wits sharp, not only to protect the concubine but also against rising dangers in the palace. A new concubine with powerful ties, an unsolved attempt at Jinshi’s life, and a foreign envoy with impossible demands hint at a grand conspiracy poised to engulf the empire.”

Why The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Will Be a Hit

Originally created by Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino as a series of light novels in 2011, The Apothecary Diaries is unlike many of the other anime offerings that fans will see in action this Winter. Not only is it a historical piece set within an ancient period of China, but it’s also a brilliant weaving of intrigue and romance. While Maomao is chasing after a larger mystery unfolding that could endanger the Emperor’s Concubines, Jinshi is quietly fawning over her.

Maomao doesn’t seem to share the same kind of romantic intrigue with Jinshi that he has for her, but it’s clear that each of their actions seems to move the two of them closer together. With this new season confirmed to air for two consecutive cours of episodes, we’ll be seeing it unfold through both the Winter and Spring 2025 anime schedules before it ends this new season just before the start of the Summer.