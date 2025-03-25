April 4th Is Going to Be an Amazing Day for The Apothecary Diaries Fans

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 has been absolutely stellar so far, and it’s no big surprise that fans are waiting with bated breath to see more, especially after the intense moment shared between Jinshi and Maomao in Episode 35. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait too much longer because the obi – or promotional wrap-around on Japanese print releases for manga – on Volume 15 revealed that Cour 2 of the season would begin airing on April 4, 2025. The obi, reported by Manga Mogura on X, further confirms what fans already knew and hoped about two consecutive cours for Season 2, but with the added bonus of no delay before it resumes.

Much like Season 1, Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries is listed to receive 24 episodes and has quickly surpassed Season 1 in terms of quality and storytelling. With the mysteries surrounding the palace becoming even more intriguing with time – especially those surrounding Maomao’s resident Watson, Jinshi, and his life within the palace – there’s no telling where the rest of the season could potentially lead.

The Apothecary Diaries Is Dominating the Spring 2025 Anime Season, and For Good Reason

With a devilishly clever and hilarious main character, a handsome male lead, and an intriguing spin on a historical setting, The Apothecary Diaries is truly a series that has something for everyone. While the first season began by teasing a Sherlock Holmes-esque set-up taking place in a fictionalized version of China’s Ming Dynasty, it has since evolved into a gorgeously written mystery with intrigue surrounding imperialism, family, and so much more. Based on a series of novels by Natsu Hyuga that was later adapted into a manga with illustrations by Nekokurage, it’s not surprising at all that the series has anime fans in a chokehold. After all, one of the biggest things that’s been missing from modern anime releases is a genuinely compelling mystery with enough charm to carry the story without relying on cheap gimmicks or being overly edgy.

The Apothecary Diaries continues to be a success across all mediums, with the light novel being the third best-selling series in Japan in 2021, with around 500,000 copies sold in that year. Additionally, by February, the franchise – both the manga and novels combined – had well over 40 million copies in circulation, with that number growing rapidly ever since the release of OLM’s stunning anime adaptation. The series is also, unsurprisingly, award-winning, with the light novel and manga taking home the Piccoma Award in 2024 and the manga winning the Next Manga Award. Its enduring success since the original series began printing is a testament to its engaging characters, world, and the story Natsu Hyuga continues to spin around Maomao and her seemingly never-ending escapades around the palace. While it’s still unclear where Season 2 plans to end, fans can only hope that a third season is somewhere over the horizon.

